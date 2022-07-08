BRIEF-Canadian Payments System Interac Says A Nationwide Communications Outage Is Impacting Availability Of Interac Services
Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 18:50 IST
July 8 (Reuters) -
* CANADIAN PAYMENTS SYSTEM INTERAC SAYS A NATIONWIDE COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGE IS IMPACTING AVAILABILITY OF INTERAC SERVICES Source text: https://bit.ly/3yRdgPb Further company coverage:
