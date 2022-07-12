White House: Iran preparing to supply Russia with drones

The United States believes Iran is preparing to provide Russia with up to several hundred drones, including some that are weapons capable, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Monday.

Sullivan also said the United States has information that shows Iran is preparing to train Russian forces to use these drones. Asked about Sullivan's statement, an Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson neither confirmed nor denied it, according to Iranian state media.

"The history of cooperation between Iran and Russia in the field of some modern technologies dates back to before the war in Ukraine," Nasser Kanaani was cited as saying by the semi-official Mehr news agency. "There has been no particular development in this regard recently."

