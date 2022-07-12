Left Menu

IYC launches platform for youths to express views through songs, dance, creative ideas

Indian Youth Congress National President Srinivas BV said the platform -- Indias Rizing Talent -- will help bring forward issues of public interest.Indias Rizing Talent is a creative and innovative platform where youths can express their political views through dancing, singing, rapping, stand up comedy, mimicry, innovative social ideas, technology, etc, he said in a party statement.He said youths can record their one-minute video and send to WhatsApp 7311126111 to be part of this platform.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2022 19:12 IST
The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) Tuesday launched a platform for young people to express their political views and raise issues of public interest through dance, songs, raps, stand-up comedy and other creative ideas. Indian Youth Congress National President Srinivas BV said the platform -- India's Rizing Talent -- will help bring forward issues of public interest.

''India's Rizing Talent is a creative and innovative platform where youths can express their political views through dancing, singing, rapping, stand up comedy, mimicry, innovative social ideas, technology, etc,'' he said in a party statement.

He said youths can record their one-minute video and send to WhatsApp 7311126111 to be part of this platform. The launch event was attended by INC Joint Secretary Krishna Allavaru and famous personalities from the field of acting and art including actress Sonia Mann, singer B. Mohit, folk singer Neha Singh Rathore, poet Arya Bharat, and singer-composer Raman Kapoor.

Srinivas said politicisation of nonessential issues is a serious problem in the country as this leads to important issues related to people, their interests and rights being trampled upon. ''Therefore, bringing forward the issues of public interest and providing permanent solutions to them is our priority through this program,'' Srinivas said.

