IBM expands Power10 server line with mid-range and scale-out systems

IBM has expanded its Power10 server line with the introduction of mid-range and scale-out systems that extends its capabilities to deliver flexible and secured infrastructure for hybrid cloud environments.

"Today's highly dynamic environment has created volatility, from materials to people and skills, all of which impact short-term operations and long-term sustainability of the business. The right IT investments are critical to business and operational resilience. Our new Power10 models offer clients a variety of flexible hybrid cloud choices with the agility and automation to best fit their needs, without sacrificing performance, security or resilience," said Steve Sibley, Vice President, IBM Power Product Management.

The expanded IBM Power10 portfolio is built around the next-generation IBM Power10 processor with 2x more cores and more than 2x memory bandwidth than previous Power generations. It now includes the Power10 Midrange E1050, delivering record-setting 4-socket compute, Java, and ERP performance capabilities.

New scale-out servers include the entry-level Power S1014, as well as S1022, and S1024 options, bringing enterprise capabilities to SMBs and remote-office/branch office environments, such as Capacity Upgrade on Demand (CuOD).

According to the company, the new midrange and scale-out IBM Power10 servers not only support critical security features such as transparent memory encryption and advanced processor/system isolation, but also leverage the OpenBMC project from the Linux Foundation for high levels of security for the new scale-out servers.