Apple's OLED iPads to be thinner and lighter in 2024

Apple is rumoured to be bringing OLED screens to its iPad lineup in the coming years.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-07-2022 10:50 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 10:50 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Apple is rumoured to be bringing OLED screens to its iPad lineup in the coming years. According to GSM Arena, Samsung and LG are widely regarded as the two primary display suppliers, and both are said to be developing new OLED panels specifically for Apple's upcoming 2024 iPads.

Dry etching is a new bit in the manufacturing process in which manufacturers use gas chemicals to remove unwanted material layers from the TFT circuit pattern surface during manufacturing. This process makes the OLED panel thinner and lighter, reducing the overall footprint of the tablets. Apple is also working on a special display coating that will make the panel more durable.

Apple is said to be testing the first prototypes of its OLED iPads internally, as reported by GSM Arena. OLED iPad suggests Apple will use double-stacked OLED displays with two layers of light-emitting diodes, resulting in increased brightness output. (ANI)

