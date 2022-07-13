Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2022 11:58 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 11:58 IST
Nissan launches Magnite RED Edition tagged at Rs 7.86 lakh
Nissan Motor India on Wednesday said it has launched the Magnite RED Edition, with prices starting at Rs 7.86 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The new edition is based on the car's XV variant and comes with various features like 8-inch touchscreen with Wifi connectivity, LED daytime running lamps and diamond cut alloy wheels.

Other features include push button start/stop, vehicle dynamics control, traction control system, brake assist, and hill start assist.

''The new Nissan Magnite RED Edition will accelerate the already-robust demand for the Magnite with an evolved offering for a young, aspirational, and tech-savvy audience, the RED Edition's best-in-segment features will greatly enhance comfort and convenience for our valued customers,'' Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said in a statement.

The RED Edition comes with 1-litre manual transmission, 1-litre turbo manual transmissions and 1-litre turbo CVT variants, priced between Rs 7.86-9.99 lakh.

