Twitter down for thousands of users - Downdetector
Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2022 17:58 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 17:47 IST
Twitter Inc was down for thousands of users in North America in the early hours on Thursday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, showed more than 12,000 outage reports in the United States.
