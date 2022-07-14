Twitter down for thousands of users globally

Twitter Inc was down for thousands of users across the globe on Thursday, its first such outage since February, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were more than 27,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Twitter in the United States, according to the website. Users in other countries including the United Kingdom, Mexico, Brazil, and Italy also reported Twitter not working. It was not clear what caused the outage. Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Twitter in February suffered an outage that disrupted services for several thousands of its users. Later, it said it fixed a software glitch in its micro-blogging website. The outage comes days after Twitter sued Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk for violating his $44 billion deal to buy the company and asked a Delaware court to order the world's richest person to complete the merger at the agreed $54.20 per Twitter share.

