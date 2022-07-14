Left Menu

Ukrainian official proposes commission to help track weapons

A senior Ukrainian official proposed on Thursday creating a special commission to help track weapons received from Kyiv's foreign allies. Namely, the creation of a Temporary Special Commission, which will deal with the preparation and consideration of issues related to control over the use of weapons received from our partners," Yermak wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 18:51 IST
Ukrainian official proposes commission to help track weapons

A senior Ukrainian official proposed on Thursday creating a special commission to help track weapons received from Kyiv's foreign allies. Andriy Yermak, the head of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office, made his proposal following signs of concern abroad that criminals might steal some of the weapons and smuggle them out of Ukraine for sale on the black market.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, Kyiv has received increasingly sophisticated weapons from its foreign allies, including U.S.-made High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems. But the Financial Times, quoting Western officials, reported this week that NATO and European Union states are pushing for better tracking of the weapons supplied to Ukraine.

"I would like to suggest that people's deputies (parliamentarians) consider one important idea. Namely, the creation of a Temporary Special Commission, which will deal with the preparation and consideration of issues related to control over the use of weapons received from our partners," Yermak wrote on the Telegram messaging app. "All received Western weapons are registered and sent to the front. Everything is clearly controlled and now this process will become even more open."

Yermak gave few details of the commission but said it should draw up an "optimal model of parliamentary control over the use of weapons." "Parliament, as a legislative body, should be involved in the control of allied defence assistance," he said. "The issue of weapons is a priority for our country."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk around them

Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk aroun...

 Canada
2
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
3
Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

 Global
4
Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022