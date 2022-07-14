Left Menu

Proposed online gaming policy to catalyse innovation, protect gamers rights: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 22:26 IST
The proposed framework for online gaming in India will catalyse innovation while protecting gamers' rights, privacy and safety, Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Thursday.

The minister of state for electronics and IT met a group of online gamers to seek their views on the proposed framework for online gaming in India.

Chandrasekhar termed online gamers important stakeholders and said that their views will be taken into consideration when the government comes up with a final framework for online games.

''Gamers are important stakeholders in #OnlineGaming. Met with thm to hear their views as @GoI_MeitY develops a policy framework for #onlinegaming in #India - that catalyses innovation in sector while protectng gamer’s rights, privacy & safety,'' the minister said in a tweet.

Speaking with PTI, one of the gamers who participated in the meeting, said that gamers suggested that the government should regulate some part of the gaming content and ensure that the content does not lead to any harm to women.

Gamers also raised the issue of some states banning online games like chess which have hampered the practice of players who want to participate in national and international tournaments, the gamer said.

Gamers also urged the minister to protect their rights and provide them with a place in the self-regulatory organisation when it comes up with a framework for online games.

The government has set up an inter-ministerial panel to work on regulations for the online gaming industry and identify a nodal ministry to look after the sector.

The seven-member panel includes government think-tank Niti Aayog's CEO as well as secretaries of home affairs, revenue, industries and internal trade, electronics and IT, information and broadcasting and sports.

The panel is looking into various aspects to promote online gaming and frame regulatory mechanisms for the segment, protection of gamers, and ease of doing business, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

