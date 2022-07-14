Left Menu

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 Open Beta

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2022 22:47 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 22:47 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 Open Beta
Image Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS 12 Open Beta, based on Android 12, to the OnePlus Nord CE 2. This update optimizes AI System Booster and brings a number of new features including three adjustable dark modes, Work Life Balance and a two-finger pinch gesture in the Gallery app, among others.

The OxygenOS 12 Open Beta is available for OnePlus Nord CE 2 users running the A.13 version. Before upgrading to this build, you need to make sure that the battery level is above 30% and that a minimum of 4GB of storage space is available on your device.

Below is the complete update changelog (via):

System

  • Optimized desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers
  • Optimized AI System Booster to 2.1 to support the system to run smoothly even when the load is high
  • Optimized software algorithm and improved face recognition to better identify the features and skin color of different figures

Dark mode

  • Newly added three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience

Shelf

  • Newly added style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read
  • Newly added access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc
  • Newly added OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf, to easily glance at your health status

Work Life Balance

  • Newly added Work Life Balance feature, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings
  • Newly supported automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization

Gallery

  • Newly supported switching between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing

Canvas AOD

  • Newly added diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals
  • Newly added multiple brushes and strokes and support for color adjustment

This build also includes a couple of known issues:

Known Issues

  1. The time displays on AOD abnormally.
  2. No location information in the video details.
  3. Sound might not play when connected to a wireless earphone in the App cloner version of WhatsApp.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
2
NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the planet

NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the p...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Enfamil maker Reckitt flies baby formula to U.S. from Singapore; U.S. FDA authorizes Novavax COVID vaccine for adults and more

Health News Roundup: Enfamil maker Reckitt flies baby formula to U.S. from S...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Jungle in heart of Malaysia's capital hunts corporate cash to thrive

FEATURE-Jungle in heart of Malaysia's capital hunts corporate cash to thrive

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022