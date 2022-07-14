OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 Open Beta

OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS 12 Open Beta, based on Android 12, to the OnePlus Nord CE 2. This update optimizes AI System Booster and brings a number of new features including three adjustable dark modes, Work Life Balance and a two-finger pinch gesture in the Gallery app, among others.

The OxygenOS 12 Open Beta is available for OnePlus Nord CE 2 users running the A.13 version. Before upgrading to this build, you need to make sure that the battery level is above 30% and that a minimum of 4GB of storage space is available on your device.

Below is the complete update changelog (via):

System

Optimized desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers

Optimized AI System Booster to 2.1 to support the system to run smoothly even when the load is high

Optimized software algorithm and improved face recognition to better identify the features and skin color of different figures

Dark mode

Newly added three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience

Shelf

Newly added style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read

Newly added access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc

Newly added OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf, to easily glance at your health status

Work Life Balance

Newly added Work Life Balance feature, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings

Newly supported automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization

Gallery

Newly supported switching between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing

Canvas AOD

Newly added diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals

Newly added multiple brushes and strokes and support for color adjustment

This build also includes a couple of known issues:

Known Issues