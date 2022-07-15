Left Menu

GHMC ties up with Lighthouse Communities foundation for skill development

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-07-2022 18:16 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 18:16 IST
GHMC ties up with Lighthouse Communities foundation for skill development
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, July 15 (PTI): Seeking to uplift the standard of living of those residing in slums, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is providing training to the residents in various fields.

Apart from training, GHMC entered into a MoU with Lighthouse Communities foundation (LCF) to provide skill development training to the slum dwellers aged between 18 and 35 years, an official release from the civic body said on Friday.

The initiative will be launched in Kukatpally Zone on pilot basis.

For people between 18 and 35 years placement will be given through LCF in various companies as per their qualifications.

The training will be given in IT, ITes ( information technology enable services), Web designing, Computer Hardware and networking among others.

Also training is provided in Nursing, Cooking, Beauty Parlor and fitness trainer also.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
2
Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

 United States
3
NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the planet

NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the p...

 Global
4
Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022