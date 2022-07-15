First M270 rocket systems have arrived in Ukraine -defence minister
Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 21:30 IST
Ukraine's defence minister said on Friday that the first M270 multiple rocket launch systems had arrived in Ukraine, without specifying the country which handed them over.
"They will be good company for HIMARS on the battlefield," minister Oleksii Reznikov wrote on Twitter, referring to the U.S.-donated systems which Ukraine says it has used to hit Russian ammunition depots and barracks.
Ukraine says it has hit over 30 Russian "military logistics targets" in recent weeks, hurting Russia's assault capability.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 10-NATO backs military aid for 'heroic' Ukraine, Russia steps up attacks
Rights group finds twin Russian strikes hit Mariupol theater
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
WRAPUP 1-Russia steps up attacks in Ukraine after landmark NATO summit