First M270 rocket systems have arrived in Ukraine -defence minister

Ukraine's defence minister said on Friday that the first M270 multiple rocket launch systems had arrived in Ukraine, without specifying the country which handed them over.

"They will be good company for HIMARS on the battlefield," minister Oleksii Reznikov wrote on Twitter, referring to the U.S.-donated systems which Ukraine says it has used to hit Russian ammunition depots and barracks.

Ukraine says it has hit over 30 Russian "military logistics targets" in recent weeks, hurting Russia's assault capability.

