Sikh faith Khanda symbol emoji may soon be coming to your phone devices

In September 2022, iOS and Android users might be able to use a Khanda (symbol of the Sikh faith) emoji while texting or tweeting or posting anything on social media applications.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-07-2022 06:33 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 06:33 IST
Khanda symbol (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
In September 2022, iOS and Android users might be able to use a Khanda (symbol of the Sikh faith) emoji while texting or tweeting or posting anything on social media applications. Ahead of World Emoji Day, the emoji experts at Emojipedia have compiled and published sample images of the 31 new emoji characters slated for inclusion in version 15.0 of the Unicode standard, TechCrunch reported.

The new emojis include a Khanda, a shaking face, a knob of ginger, and a hair pick for styling textured locks. The draft list also includes maracas, a long-awaited pink heart, jellyfish, blackbird, high-fives, wi-fi, and ginger root. Once the final list is out, software platforms like iOS and Android will release them in a future update.

"Based on recent years, the final version is likely to resemble this draft list. This means that no new emojis will be added at this stage, though there's a slight chance that a draft emoji candidate is changed or removed ahead of September," Emojipedia said. In total there are 31 recommended emojis for Emoji 15, which is significantly less than the 112 recommendations last year and the 334 in 2020. The finalized emoji might look different when they launch, and not all of them might make the cut in September. Once they're finalized and launched, the new emoji must get support from vendors to actually appear on our devices.

World Emoji Day is on July 17. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

