Practus Recognized as a 'Great Place to Work' Among India's Mid-Size Workplaces

In its debut year, Practus has been placed at the 51st position in India's Top Mid-Size Indian companies that were certified as 'Great Place to Work'. Practus was bestowed this recognition for creating a high-trust and high-performance work culture.

Terming this as a positive development, Deepak Narayanan, Founder and CEO, Practus, said, ''Practus has been at the forefront of disrupting the consulting space over the last few years. Delivering tangible ROI/Impact to our customers is what sets us apart from any other service provider. Our razor-sharp focus on solving business problems for our clients while using technology as an enabler to improve profitability, reduce working capital and enhancing enterprise valuations has been a game changer. We would like to believe that our people practices have always been strong which is also reflective in our culture and strong values. Every single team member at Practus is an ambassador and reflects the Practus ethos and value systems.'' Aditi Nair, Chief People Officer, Practus , further elaborates, ''The recognition of a 'Great Place to Work' validates our people-first culture. It testifies and further strengthens our resolve to be an 'Employer of Choice'. We are committed to creating a high-performance and high-trust work ecosystem. The certification reinforces our belief in building a team anchored by Practus values and culture.'' S Venkat, Founder, Practus , succinctly summarized the achievement, ''We are consistently challenging the status quo in the consulting space by delivering measurable ROI and impact to our clients. This award is a testimony to the hard work and constant innovation of our teams who personify a 'can-do' culture, sharp client focus, putting the organization above self, and of proactively weaving in technology into client solutions'' Every year, more than 10,000 organizations from over 60 countries partner with the Great Place to Work® institute for assessment, benchmarking, and designing of implementable strategies to strengthen their workplace culture. All organizations that nominate themselves go through 2 lenses of assessment, one is an employee experience survey, called Trust Index© and the other is an evaluation of people practices in the organization, called Culture Audit©. The 2 assessments carry 75% and 25% weightage respectively.

The Practus teams' positive responses led the jury to certify it as a 'Great Place to Work, 2022'. This year, ET partnered with the institute for the survey and published the results of the survey nationwide.

About Practus In the last decade, Practus has successfully assisted companies in solving business problems across finance, supply chain, operations, manufacturing, sales, and marketing functions to significantly improve their revenues, cash flows, profits, and efficiencies. Practus works with organizations ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies across diverse industries. Practus serves global clients from its offices in India, New York and Dubai. Practus' unique differentiator is the commitment to deliver a tangible ROI to its customers and has delivered close to $200 million in savings in the last 10 years alone.

About Great Place to Work ® Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used the deep insights from it to define what makes a great workplace. Great Place to Work® helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work ecosystem for all employees. They use their unparalleled benchmark data to recognize entities as Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies. Also, they identify the 'Best Workplaces' in the U.S. and over 60 countries. They also compile an annual list of the 100 Best Companies to Work for® and the World's Best, which is published annually in Fortune magazine. The Great Place to Work® institute is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping organizations become great workplaces.

