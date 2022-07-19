Need to create solutions in country for IAF fleet sustenance: Air Marshal Pande

Air Marshal Vibhas Pande has emphasised the need to create solutions within the country for the sustenance of the vast and varied fleets of the Indian Air Force (IAF). He was speaking at the Avionics Indigenisation Seminar (AVISEM – 22) organised by the Indian Air Force (IAF) at the Base Repair Depot in Pune.

The core objective of the seminar was to translate the Atmanirbhartha (self-reliance) mantra into an actionable framework on the ground, to promote the adoption of Commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) technology in the aviation system and reduce dependency on Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) of Western and Russian origin, a Defence release said on Tuesday. In his address, Air Marshal Pande, AOC-in-C, Maintenance Command, emphasised the need to create solutions within the country for the sustenance of the vast and varied fleets of the IAF and reduce the dependency on OEM to the barest minimum, it said. He also stressed the importance and need to embrace COTS technology in aviation.

During the sessions, experts presented their views on developing indigenous repair capability using modern diagnostic and repair techniques, infusion of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based technology for fault diagnosis etc.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)