Left Menu

Need to create solutions in country for IAF fleet sustenance: Air Marshal Pande

In his address, Air Marshal Pande, AOC-in-C, Maintenance Command, emphasised the need to create solutions within the country for the sustenance of the vast and varied fleets of the IAF and reduce the dependency on OEM to the barest minimum, it said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 19-07-2022 22:30 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 22:30 IST
Need to create solutions in country for IAF fleet sustenance: Air Marshal Pande
  • Country:
  • India

Air Marshal Vibhas Pande has emphasised the need to create solutions within the country for the sustenance of the vast and varied fleets of the Indian Air Force (IAF). He was speaking at the Avionics Indigenisation Seminar (AVISEM – 22) organised by the Indian Air Force (IAF) at the Base Repair Depot in Pune.

The core objective of the seminar was to translate the Atmanirbhartha (self-reliance) mantra into an actionable framework on the ground, to promote the adoption of Commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) technology in the aviation system and reduce dependency on Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) of Western and Russian origin, a Defence release said on Tuesday. In his address, Air Marshal Pande, AOC-in-C, Maintenance Command, emphasised the need to create solutions within the country for the sustenance of the vast and varied fleets of the IAF and reduce the dependency on OEM to the barest minimum, it said. He also stressed the importance and need to embrace COTS technology in aviation.

During the sessions, experts presented their views on developing indigenous repair capability using modern diagnostic and repair techniques, infusion of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based technology for fault diagnosis etc.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global
2
Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

 Global
3
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
4
Scientists find an exotic black hole deemed a 'needle in a haystack'

Scientists find an exotic black hole deemed a 'needle in a haystack'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022