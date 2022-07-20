Ramco Systems to deploy its payroll, HR solutions to Saudi Arabian restaurant chain

Ramco Systems on Wednesday said it would deploy its global payroll and human resources solutions to Saudi Arabian restaurant chain Kudu Company for Food and Catering, covering 4,000 employees. Ramco Systems would provide the payroll system in addition to human resources, time and attendance, employee benefits in compliance with the Saudi Arabian statutory requirements to Kudu Company. ''The renowned restaurant chain will embark on a journey to digitally transform its payroll and HR operations, with Ramco providing advantages of mobile and chat-enabled self-service capabilities...,'' Chennai-headquartered Ramco Systems said in a statement here. Smart Artificial Intelligence (AI) based service would allow employees of Kudu Company to receive explanations of their remuneration and payslip via Ramco System's virtual assistant -- 'CHIA'. ''Our thrust and focus on bringing artificial intelligence, machine learning, chatbots and more continue to offer a digital edge to organisations like Kudu and fast-track their digital transformation journey,'' Ramco Systems Head-Ramco Global Payroll and HR Solution, Rohit Mathur said. ''We are confident that Ramco's technology-powered HR and Payroll solution will offer Kudu smarter employee management and a next-gen employee experience'', he said. Kudu Company for Food and Catering would implement Ramco's touchless, facial recognition-based time and attendance system for real time tracking of its employees across 300 branches. ''We were seeking a best-in-class payroll software that would keep up with our major expansion plans and provide modern technical innovations to optimise employee experience,'' Kudu Company for Food and Catering, CEO, Murat Ungun said. ''Ramco's strong footprint in Saudi Arabia and the food and beverages industry, together with its multi-country compliant payroll solution and advanced time and attendance were critical factors in our selection. We look forward to a successful implementation,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)