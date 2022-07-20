New Android 13 Beta released for OnePlus 10 Pro with stability improvements

As part of the Developer Preview Program, OnePlus has released a new Android 13 Beta for the OnePlus 10 Pro. This new build brings stability improvements and also fixes some issues.

To upgrade this new Android 13 beta build, make sure your device is running the latest OxygenOS 12 version or any DP builds. The device's battery level must be above 30%, and a minimum of 4GB of storage space must be available.

Below is the complete changelog for the OnePlus 10 Pro Android 13 Beta (new build):

System

[Improved] system stability

This build also includes some known issues:

Known issues

User Interface display sometimes might be abnormal Music playing cannot be paused normally via wired headphones Occasional abnormal response for gesture operation when the screen was off No response when tapping the video call button Auto brightness sometimes work abnormally Crash issue when setting the Fingerprint animation in Personalizations The lagging issue caused by switching Some applications might be lost after upgrading

More information can be found here.

OnePlus 10 Pro: Specifications

The OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with up to 120Hz. Under the hood, the device has Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For photography and video shooting, the handset houses a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 primary sensor, which is assisted by a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens Additionally and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. For selfies and video calls, there is a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 lens on the front.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 80W SUPERVOOC wired charging and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging. The handset also supports reverse wireless charging.