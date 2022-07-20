Left Menu

UK blocks Chinese company from acquiring knowledge on vision sensing technology

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-07-2022 23:35 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 23:35 IST
UK blocks Chinese company from acquiring knowledge on vision sensing technology
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British business minister Kwasi Kwarteng on Wednesday said he had issued an order preventing the acquisition of intellectual property related to vision sensing technology by a Chinese company on national security grounds.

The order, issued under the National Security and Investment Act, prevents Beijing Infinite Vision Technology Co. from buying the intellectual property from the University of Manchester that would have allowed them to develop, test, manufacture, use and sell licenced products.

"There is potential that the technology could be used to build defence or technological capabilities which may present national security risk to the United Kingdom," said the order, published by the government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Global
2
FEATURE-Well-paid jobs lure Lebanon's demoralised teachers to the Gulf

FEATURE-Well-paid jobs lure Lebanon's demoralised teachers to the Gulf

Global
3
Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

 Pakistan
4
South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM Bank Conclave

South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM ...

 South Sudan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022