Left Menu

Nokia 2Q profit beats expectations on strong 5G demand

PTI | Helsinki | Updated: 21-07-2022 13:54 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 13:49 IST
Nokia 2Q profit beats expectations on strong 5G demand
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Finland

Wireless and fixed-network equipment maker Nokia on Thursday reported a second-quarter profit above analyst expectations on strong demand for 5G technology from phone operators and improved competitiveness of its main business units.

The Espoo-based company reported a net profit of 585 million euros ($597 million) for the April-June period compared with 539 million euros a year earlier.

Net income attributable to shareholders was up 9% at 582 million euros, from 532 million a year earlier.

Nokia's sales were up 11% at 5.9 billion euros.

CEO Pekka Lundmark said in a statement "we delivered another quarter of robust profitability," adding that he was particularly pleased to see Nokia's two main business units — Mobile Networks and Network Infrastructure — performing well.

"Our continuing investments in technology leadership and competitiveness are showing results. We are confident that we will deliver growth on a full-year basis this year," Lundmark said in a video message published on YouTube after the release of the earnings report.

Nokia is one of the world's main suppliers of 5G — the latest generation of broadband technology — along with Sweden's Ericsson, China's Huawei and South Korea's Samsung.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Global
2
Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID test sales; Biogen lifts profit view as MS drugs stay ahead of competition and more

Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID t...

 Global
4
NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022