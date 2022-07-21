Left Menu

Apple unveils iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6, include bug fixes, new live sports features

Apple unveils a new update in the form of iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 for its eligible smartphones and tablets on Thursday.

According to GSM Arena, iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 are slated for release in September, this might very likely be one of the last updates to the 15. x branch receives.

First off, there is a tonne of bug fixes, including for a problem that caused Settings to continue to say that the storage is full even though it wasn't anymore, a problem that caused braille devices to respond slowly or not at all when reading text in Mail, and a problem in Safari that caused tabs to automatically switch to the previous page. In addition to this, the TV app now offers the ability to pause, rewind, and fast-forward a live sports game that is currently in progress, as reported by GSM Arena.

The Settings app should already have the ability to download and install both iOS 15.6 for iPhones and iPadOS 15.6 for iPads. (ANI)

