Left Menu

Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine block Google search engine

The DPR and separate Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) followed suit in blocking Facebook and Instagram, aligning themselves with Russia's policy on the U.S.-based social networks.

Reuters | Updated: 22-07-2022 15:20 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 15:07 IST
Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine block Google search engine
Representative Image

Russian-backed separatists in a breakaway region of eastern Ukraine have blocked access to the search engine Google, their leader said on Friday, citing what he calls "disinformation". In a message posted on his Telegram channel, Denis Pushilin, head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), accused Google of promoting "violence against all Russians" and said that its "handlers from the U.S. government" were to blame.

"If Google stops pursuing its criminal policy and returns to the mainstream of law, morality and common sense, there will be no obstacles to its work," he said. He did not provide evidence to support his assertions.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Since sending troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, Russia and its proxies in eastern Ukraine have accused Western companies of spreading anti-Russian propaganda and taking a one-sided stance on the conflict.

Russia banned Facebook and Instagram in March after a court found Facebook-owner Meta guilty of "extremist activity". Moscow had already curbed access to Facebook for restricting Russian media outlets' access to the platform. The DPR and separate Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) followed suit in blocking Facebook and Instagram, aligning themselves with Russia's policy on the U.S.-based social networks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helmets? Study reveals

Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helme...

 United States
2
This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southern Ring Nebula

This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southe...

 Global
3
(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit...

 United States
4
OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022