Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5015882 update: What's new?

Microsoft has released Windows 11 Build 22000.829 (KB5015882) which adds the ability for you to consent to receive urgent notifications when focus assist is on. This update also provides an option for eligible devices to update to a newer Windows 11 version at the very first startup of Windows.

This latest build also addresses several issues including the issue preventing certain troubleshooting tools from opening as well as the one that displays a blank window that you cannot close when you hover over the search icon on the taskbar.

Key highlights of the Windows 11 build 22000.829 include:

Addresses an issue that causes File Explorer to stop working when you use the play and pause keyboard buttons on certain devices.

Addresses an issue that causes File Explorer to stop working when you use the Start menu's context menu (Win+X) and an external monitor is connected to your device.

Addresses an issue that displays a blank window that you cannot close when you hover over the search icon on the taskbar.

Addresses an issue that prevents certain troubleshooting tools from opening.

Below is the full changelog (via):