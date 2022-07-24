Left Menu

Honor X8 5G smartphone introduced with Snapdragon 480

Honor recently introduced the Honor X8 5G smartphone, which is supposed to be the 5G version of the already released Honor X8 from March this year. However, there's more to it than just added support for 5G connectivity.

ANI | Shenzhen | Updated: 24-07-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 15:47 IST
Honor X8 5G smartphone introduced with Snapdragon 480
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Honor recently introduced the Honor X8 5G smartphone, which is supposed to be the 5G version of the already released Honor X8 from March this year. However, there's more to it than just added support for 5G connectivity. According to GSM Arena, for starters, the new X8 5G has a smaller 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel with 720 x 1600px resolution.

The Snapdragon 680 SoC has been swapped out for a Snapdragon 480+, which strangely is a more powerful alternative, despite its older manufacturing process and lower clock speeds. Memory options are limited to just one - 6GB/128GB. Honor had to cut some corners to retain the price, though, so the main 64MP camera has been replaced with a 48MP f/1.8 and gone is the 5MP ultrawide shooter. Now the X8 5G has just a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. The selfie has also been downgraded to 8MP f/2.0.

As per GSM Arena, the smarphone's 5,000 mAh battery keeps the lights on, supporting up to 22.5W fast charging, while available colors are Ocean Blue and Midnight Black. Sadly, there's no info on pricing and availability at the moment. (ANI)

Also Read: Qualcomm teases next-generation wearable with Snapdragon 4100+

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 vs 1,011 day earlier; Africa's top public health body gets $100 million from World Bank and more

Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leaders have received shots; Oral vaccine shows promise; hypertension ups COVID hospitalization risk and more

Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leader...

 Global
4
NASA completes test firing of SLS solid rocket booster for future Artemis missions

NASA completes test firing of SLS solid rocket booster for future Artemis mi...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022