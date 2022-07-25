Apple expands suppliers ahead of iPhone 14 launch

The iPhone 14 series is anticipated to be unveiled by Apple in September, and to prevent any launch delays, the Cupertino-based tech giant has diversified its component suppliers. According to GSM Arena, this not only enables it to lessen dependency on a single supplier but also gives it a negotiating position. Additionally, because China's SG Micro passed the quality inspections for the more expensive iPhone 14 models, Apple's list of suppliers has grown in advance of the iPhone 14's release.

SG Micro will probably supply the PMICs for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, according to renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The Chinese business will be supplying Apple with components for the first time, indicating that its technological capabilities have advanced to the tier-1 level, which is required to make premium, high-end consumer electronics.

In addition to assisting Apple to avoid delays in iPhone shipments owing to component shortages, SG Micro will see an increase in income and profits if it receives orders from Apple for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, as reported by GSM Arena. (ANI)

