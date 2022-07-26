Defence Ministry speeds up indigenisation of software-defined radios

The Defence ministry on Tuesday said it has fast-tracked the process of indigenisation of software-defined radios (SDRs) at the Defence Research and Development Organisation and the Indian Institute of Technology in Kanpur.

The process has been fast-tracked to fulfil the increasing demand by the Armed Forces across a broad spectrum of operations, it said.

''Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar, while according high priority to the indigenisation of SDR technology, stated that it will be an important milestone towards achieving the goals of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) in the field of secured radio communication,'' the ministry's statement noted.

A draft project report has been formulated by the DRDO towards indigenous development of SDR with roadmaps and timelines, it mentioned. SDRs are used by the Indian armed forces to ensure secure communications.

