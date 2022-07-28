Left Menu

KSUM beckons women entrepreneurs for world's largest startup event

The state-run Kerala Startup Mission KSUM, in association with She Loves Tech SLT, has invited applications from tech startups across the country working on women-impact products for the worlds largest startup competition for women and technology.The challenge, titled She Loves Tech 2022 Global Startup Competition, provides an international platform for women entrepreneurs as well as startups dedicated to improving the lives of women.KSUM will conduct a mentorship programme for shortlisted startups, which will be followed by She Loves Tech India 2022 on September 23, a statement said here.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-07-2022 09:50 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 09:43 IST
KSUM beckons women entrepreneurs for world's largest startup event
Kerala Startup Mission
  • Country:
  • India

The state-run Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), in association with She, Loves Tech (SLT), has invited applications from tech startups across the country working on women-impact products for the world's largest startup competition for women and technology.

The challenge, titled ''She Loves Tech 2022 Global Startup Competition'', provides an international platform for women entrepreneurs as well as startups dedicated to improving the lives of women.

KSUM will conduct a mentorship program for shortlisted startups, which will be followed by ''She Loves Tech India 2022'' on September 23, a statement said here. The winners of the India round can participate in the global competition.

She Loves Tech is a global platform committed to closing the funding gap for women entrepreneurs, an official statement said.

It is the world's largest startup competition for women and technology, seeking out and accelerating the best entrepreneurs and technology for transformative impact.

The applicants must have a minimum viable product and have raised less than USD 5 million. They should be an early-stage startup with either a technology product largely impacting women or a female founder or both, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

 United States
2
Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 meteors per hour

Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 me...

 Global
3
Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022