Google gives first software update for its Pixel 6a smartphone

American tech giant Google's Pixel 6a, which went on sale recently has already received its first software update though it doesn't bring in any new features to the device. According to GSM Arena, the new update only bumps up the Android security patch level on the smartphone to June 2022.

Considering how Samsung has already begun rolling out the August 2022 patch, users would have liked to see Google release the July 2022 patch for the Pixel 6a. However, August isn't far away, so Google might skip the July patch and release the August security update for the Pixel 6a soon.

That said, the software update for the Pixel 6a is rolling out in phases, and it will take at least a couple of weeks before all units receive it. Google Pixel 6a is offered in Green, White, and Black colors, although the Green one might not be available everywhere.

The Google Pixel 6a is powered by the company's 5nm Tensor chip and also has Google's Titan M2 security co-processor under the hood. It runs Android 12 out of the box and has 6GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage onboard. The smartphone doesn't have a microSD card slot, and there's no other version with higher storage.

The Pixel 6a is built around a 6.1" FullHD+ 60Hz OLED screen protected by Gorilla Glass 3. It has a punch hole in the center for the 8MP selfie camera and a fingerprint scanner underneath for biometric authentication. Around the back, we have a horizontal bar similar to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, housing a 12.2MP primary and a 12MP ultrawide camera joined by an LED flash.

As per GSM Arena, the rest of the Google Pixel 6a's highlights include an IP67 rating, stereo speakers, and 5G connectivity. Fueling the entire package is a 4,410 mAh battery with 18W charging support. (ANI)

