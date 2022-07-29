Left Menu

Turkey says Germany has lost impartiality in mediating between Ankara and Athens

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2022 22:02 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 22:02 IST
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday that Germany has recently lost its impartiality in its role as mediator between Turkey and Greece and Cyprus. "We want Germany to maintain its balanced stance in the issue of east Mediterranean and the Aegean," Cavusoglu said.

"Third countries, including Germany, should not be a tool to provocation and propaganda especially by Greece and Greek Cypriot side." Speaking at a news conference alongside German counterpart Annalena Baerbock in Istanbul, Cavusoglu said Berlin needs to listen to both sides without prejudice.

