Nothing Phone (1) update provides UI and charging enhancements

Nothing is rolling out OS Version 1.1.2 for Nothing OS. It's a small update but gives the phone some helpful upgrades.

01-08-2022
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nothing is rolling out OS Version 1.1.2 for Nothing OS. It's a small update but gives the phone some helpful upgrades. According to GSM Arena, the custom schedule will now be enabled by default for the always-on display functionality. This indicates that the function will shut off on its own at night. Although the user can still explicitly set this to always be on, it is no longer the default setting.

The fingerprint icon may now also be set to appear while the display is off and you budge the phone just a little. On our test device, however, this option does absolutely nothing for some reason. After the update, the fingerprint sensor itself does feel a little speedier. The update also makes claims about better charging efficiency and third-party charger compatibility. The phone worked flawlessly with every charger we tried, so we were unable to confirm the faster-charging speed, and we are unsure exactly what the improved compatibility with 3rd party chargers means.

The update asserts to have fixed the Bluetooth codec problem. As this was not a problem for us, we are unable to tell whether anything has changed. The update also says it has improved stability and delivered general bug fixes and UI detail optimization, as reported by GSM Arena.

Unfortunately, a few of the phone's other problems have not been fixed. The concerns with the audio quality that we mentioned in our evaluation are still evident. Extremely unreliable and showing no signs of improvement is the face unlock. However, the phone is generally pretty stable, and it is encouraging to see that it receives frequent upgrades. (ANI)

