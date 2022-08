White House to hold summit Wednesday on advanced air mobility

The White House on Wednesday will hold a summit on advanced air mobility, including drones and electric vertical take-off and landing (EVTOLs), a spokesperson confirmed.

The summit, hosted by the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, will include NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, Federal Aviation Administration acting chief Billy Nolen, Joby Aviation CEO JoeBen Bevirt and will look at the "the future of aviation in America and the regulatory strategy towards responsible and equitable adoption of these technologies."

