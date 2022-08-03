U.S. House Speaker Pelosi to meet with TSMC Chair Liu -Wash Post
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi will meet with Mark Liu, chairman of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the Washington Post reported on Tuesday. Pelosi and Liu will discuss implementation of the recently passed Chips and Science Act, which provides $52 billion of U.S. federal subsidies for domestic chip factories, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
The meeting is planned for Wednesday Taiwan time, it said.
