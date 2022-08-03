Left Menu

U.S. House Speaker Pelosi to meet with TSMC Chair Liu -Wash Post

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2022 03:28 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 03:28 IST
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi to meet with TSMC Chair Liu -Wash Post

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi will meet with Mark Liu, chairman of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the Washington Post reported on Tuesday. Pelosi and Liu will discuss implementation of the recently passed Chips and Science Act, which provides $52 billion of U.S. federal subsidies for domestic chip factories, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The meeting is planned for Wednesday Taiwan time, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

 Global
2
NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

 Global
3
This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon mission

This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon missi...

 Global
4
CWI pushes back 3rd T20I against India by one-and-half hours

CWI pushes back 3rd T20I against India by one-and-half hours

 Saint Kitts and Nevis

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022