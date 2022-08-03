Flash Memory Summit 2022: Samsung unveils new suite of memory and storage technologies

Samsung today unveiled a new suite of memory and storage technologies, which the company says will collectively transform how data is moved, stored, processed and managed in the big data era.

Unveiled at the ongoing Flash Memory Summit 2022, Samsung's new storage technology, 'Petabyte Storage' will allow a single server unit to pack more than one petabyte of storage, enabling server manufacturers to sharply increase their storage capacity within the same floor space with a minimal number of servers.

The South Korean firm also introduced 'Memory-semantic SSD' that combines the benefits of storage and DRAM memory. Leveraging Compute Express Link (CXL) interconnect technology and a built-in DRAM cache, Memory-semantic SSDs can achieve up to a 20x improvement in both random read speed and latency when used in AI and ML applications.

"We are committed to developing transformative memory technologies that can bring far-reaching changes in how we move, store, process and manage data for future AI, ML and HPC applications, as we navigate these challenging tides together with industry partners," said Jin-Hyeok Choi, keynote speaker and executive vice president of Memory Solution & Product Development at Samsung Electronics.

Next up, to enable a more reliable and efficient operation, Samsung's telemetry technology gathers human-readable metadata from key components inside customers' SSDs such as NAND flash and DRAM as well as SSD controllers and firmware.

Apart from these next-gen technologies, Samsung also announced updates to previously-announced mobile storage and high-performance SSD milestones.

Samsung's new UFS 4.0 mobile storage is scheduled to enter mass production this month. It will be a critical component in flagship smartphones that require large amounts of data processing for features like high-resolution images and graphics-heavy mobile games, and will later be used in mobility, VR/AR.

Samsung also announced the market availability of two enterprise SSDs - PM1743, the industry's first PCIe 5.0 SSD, and the PM1653, the first 24G SAS SSD.