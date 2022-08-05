PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 5

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Overview Goldman Sachs has admitted to more difficulties for its lossmaking foray into retail banking, disclosing the US consumer finance regulator is investigating how it manages accounts at its credit card business.

Warner Bros Discovery has called time on Hollywood's all-in bet on streaming, as it renounced a growth-at-any-cost strategy in favour of a more traditional approach to selling its films and shows for "maximum value". Energy regulator, Ofgem, confirmed on Thursday the energy price cap would be altered every three months instead of twice a year.

The U.S. government has declared a public health emergency in response to the spread of monkeypox in a move that will provide federal health agencies with additional funds and powers to combat the virus. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

