PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 5

Energy regulator, Ofgem, confirmed on Thursday the energy price cap would be altered every three months instead of twice a year. The U.S. government has declared a public health emergency in response to the spread of monkeypox in a move that will provide federal health agencies with additional funds and powers to combat the virus.

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Goldman credit card business under investigation by consumer finance watchdog https://on.ft.com/3zZ3z1O Warner Bros Discovery calls time on "spend, spend, spend' streaming model https://on.ft.com/3P2lnNN

Ofgem's move to alter UK energy price cap criticised by campaigners https://on.ft.com/3OU8LIs US declares public health emergency over rapid spread of monkeypox https://on.ft.com/3BGi9fK

Overview Goldman Sachs has admitted to more difficulties for its lossmaking foray into retail banking, disclosing the US consumer finance regulator is investigating how it manages accounts at its credit card business.

Warner Bros Discovery has called time on Hollywood's all-in bet on streaming, as it renounced a growth-at-any-cost strategy in favour of a more traditional approach to selling its films and shows for "maximum value". Energy regulator, Ofgem, confirmed on Thursday the energy price cap would be altered every three months instead of twice a year.

The U.S. government has declared a public health emergency in response to the spread of monkeypox in a move that will provide federal health agencies with additional funds and powers to combat the virus. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

