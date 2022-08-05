Taiwan Apple Inc supplier Pegatron: No stoppage in shipments from mainland China plant
Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 05-08-2022 09:52 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 09:40 IST
- Country:
- Taiwan
Apple Inc iPhone assembler Pegatron Corp's mainland China plant is operating normally, the company said in a statement on Friday.
Contrary to media reports, production has not halted, and there is no stoppage in shipments, the Taiwanese firm said.
