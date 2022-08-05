Paytm down for several users, company says 'trying to fix the issue'

Digital payment platform Paytm, on Friday, assured to fix the issues hours after several users reported glitches while making the transactions through the app on social media. "Due to a network error across Paytm, a few of you might be facing an issue in logging into the Paytm Money App/website. We are already working on fixing the issue at the earliest. We will update you as soon as it is resolved," a tweet read on Paytm Money's handle.

Many of the traders are even seeking compensation for the loss they suffered in the F&O (Futures and Options) due to the crash of Paytm Money during the market time. Acknowledging the issues, the firm said in another tweet, "We understand that few of our Trading & F&O users would have faced real issues with their trades & positions. In our continued efforts to always have your back & to be fair & transparent, we request you write to us over email at exg.support@paytmmoney.com with your concerns."

"We did have an issue and we would sincerely like to help. We are working hard to ensure such external issues do not reoccur. Thank you again for your support," Paytm added. Taking to Twitter, several users said they were not being able to log in to the Paytm app and website to make payments.

"@Paytm even after many first transactions, sometimes we are getting 5000 rs first transaction in upi error message," a social media user wrote. "Please humbly request @RBI@RBIsays please take strict against to Paytm, Paytm very worst services, please remove Paytm services, no customer care services, money theft data theft #Paytm," another user tweeted.

One user also went on to seek customer support. "@PaytmMoney Please provide customer support for Paytm money without login. Today not able to login and not able to raise compliant and it is today dead end. Like Zarodha, Geojit you please open office in all cities. And provide offline email care support when network issuse." Paytm allows customers to make digital payments for several services including prepaid and postpaid mobile, direct-to-home recharge, money transfers etc. It is available on all platforms including Android, Apple's iOS and Windows Phone. (ANI)

