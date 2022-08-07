Left Menu

Medal tally

PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 07-08-2022 00:17 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 00:17 IST
Medal tally
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Following is the medal tally on competition day nine of the Commonwealth Games here.

With 36 medals -- 12 gold, 11 silver and 13 bronze -- India are currently at the fifth spot.

Country: Gold Silver Bronze - Total 1. Australia 57 46 47 150 2. England 50 48 44 142 3. Canada 20 29 32 81 4. New Zealand 17 11 14 42 5. India 12 11 13 36 6. Nigeria 9 6 11 26 7. Scotland 8 9 22 39 8. South Africa 7 7 9 23 9. Malaysia 6 5 4 15 10. Wales 5 5 13 23 11. Jamaica 4 2 2 8 12. Kenya 3 4 6 13 13. Northern Ireland 2 5 4 11 14. Cyprus 2 3 6 11 15. Uganda 2 0 2 4 16. Pakistan 1 3 3 7 17. Singapore 1 3 1 5 18 Samoa 1 3 0 4 19. Cameroon 1 1 1 3 19. Trinidad and 1 1 1 3 Tobago. 21. Bermuda 1 0 0 1 21. Grenada 1 0 0 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as launch approaches

Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as la...

 Global
2
Wortheum is Blockchain Based First Web 3.0 News Platform, Opens Door to Unlimited Earning Possibilities for Journalists: Ashutosh Singh, Founder and CEO Wortheum

Wortheum is Blockchain Based First Web 3.0 News Platform, Opens Door to Unli...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as Russian alliance continued-sources; South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace and more

Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as R...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022