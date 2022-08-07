Following is the medal tally on competition day nine of the Commonwealth Games here.

With 36 medals -- 12 gold, 11 silver and 13 bronze -- India are currently at the fifth spot.

Country: Gold Silver Bronze - Total 1. Australia 57 46 47 150 2. England 50 48 44 142 3. Canada 20 29 32 81 4. New Zealand 17 11 14 42 5. India 12 11 13 36 6. Nigeria 9 6 11 26 7. Scotland 8 9 22 39 8. South Africa 7 7 9 23 9. Malaysia 6 5 4 15 10. Wales 5 5 13 23 11. Jamaica 4 2 2 8 12. Kenya 3 4 6 13 13. Northern Ireland 2 5 4 11 14. Cyprus 2 3 6 11 15. Uganda 2 0 2 4 16. Pakistan 1 3 3 7 17. Singapore 1 3 1 5 18 Samoa 1 3 0 4 19. Cameroon 1 1 1 3 19. Trinidad and 1 1 1 3 Tobago. 21. Bermuda 1 0 0 1 21. Grenada 1 0 0 1.

