ISRO to launch its new SSLV rocket from Andhra's Sriharikota

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday will launch its first new rocket the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. The launch of the SSLV-D1/EOS-02 Mission is scheduled at 9:18 am (IST).

To mark the country's celebrations of "Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav", the SSLV will have a co-passenger satellite called "AzaadiSAT" comprising 75 payloads built by 750 students from 75 rural government schools across India. Girls who designed Satelite are in Sriharikota to witness the SSLV-D1 launch today.

Speaking to ANI, Shreya a student from St Francis Girls High School, Telangana said, "Three groups from our school have participated in this SSLV launch. I am very glad that we got this opportunity. We really worked hard on it and today we will witness the launch of the AzaadiSAT satellite." A student from the same school, Zoha Anam thanked her teachers and said it is a lifetime moment.

"This project gave us an opportunity to explore spacecraft and aeronautics. It inspires girls to pursue careers in space. This shouldn't have been possible without our teacher's efforts. It is indeed a great movement for all of us as we come here to witness this phenomenal event," Anam said. Expressing gratitude to the Central government, another student from the same school, Genevieve Thomas said it is a memorable and proud moment for Telangana.

"We are here today for satellite launch. This is the Central government's project and we're celebrating 'Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. We are really proud that we are here. We worked hard for this moment. really. We are also proud that our state Telangana has come so far. Thankful to the central government for encouraging girls," Thomas said. Founder and CEO, science and tech incubator Space Kidz India, Dr Srimathy Kesan said this launch is to mark the 75th year of independence and to bring the focus that girls should be encouraged.

"Extremely privileged to be here, hardly people get this opportunity. We are launching our SSLV Satellite which was built by girls students and is a dream for millions," Dr Kesan said. "A total of 750 girl students have made 75 payloads which have been put in a Satellite to be launched today. We wanted to make this 75th year of independence a remarkable one and bring the focus towards girl children," she added.

The ground testing of the newly developed solid booster stage (SS1) for the new launch vehicle of ISRO i.e. Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) was carried out on March 14, 2022, at Satish Dhawan Space Centre Sriharikota at 1205 hrs. All the propulsion parameters during the test are found satisfactory and closely matching with the predictions.

SS1 motor is a three-segmented solid propulsion stage incorporating many new technologies and innovative processes which include a bond-free joint between the segments, high power electromechanical actuator with digital control electronics, optimized ignitor and simultaneous propellant casting of all segments, which have been successfully validated in the ground test. The successful test of the solid booster stage has given sufficient confidence to proceed with the first developmental flight of SSLV (SSLV-D1) which is scheduled for May 2022. The remaining stages of SSLV i.e. SS2 & SS3 stages have successfully undergone necessary ground tests and are ready for integration. (ANI)

