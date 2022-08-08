Singapore-based crypto lender Hodlnaut suspends withdrawals

Hodlnaut, a Singapore-based cryptocurrency lender and borrower has suspended withdrawals, swaps and deposits, the company said on Monday, the latest sign of stress in the cryptocurrency industry.

Hodlnaut said the move was "due to recent market conditions" and was "to focus on stabilising our liquidity and preserving assets".

