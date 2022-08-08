Left Menu

Singapore-based crypto lender Hodlnaut suspends withdrawals

08-08-2022
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Hodlnaut, a Singapore-based cryptocurrency lender and borrower has suspended withdrawals, swaps and deposits, the company said on Monday, the latest sign of stress in the cryptocurrency industry.

Hodlnaut said the move was "due to recent market conditions" and was "to focus on stabilising our liquidity and preserving assets".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

