Iran makes first import order using cryptocurrency - Tasnim

Iran has registered its first official order for importing $10 million worth of goods in cryptocurrency this week, the semi-official Tasnim agency reported on Tuesday quoting an official from the Ministry of Industry, Mine, and Trade.

"This week, the first official import order registration worth 10 million dollars was successfully completed using cryptocurrency. By the end of September, the use of cryptocurrencies and smart contracts will be widely used in foreign trade with target countries," Alireza Peymanpak said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)