Japan weather bureau: 60% chance of La Nina continuing through early winter

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 10-08-2022 10:49 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 10:40 IST
Japan Metrological Agency Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Japan

Japan's weather bureau said on Wednesday there was a 60% chance of La Nina continuing in the northern hemisphere through the early winter and 40% chance of weather conditions returning to normal during the autumn.

La Nina brings unusually cool ocean temperatures to the equatorial Pacific Ocean region and is also linked with floods and drought.

The Japan Metrological Agency said last month that it saw a 60% chance of La Nina continuing through autumn and 40% chance of weather conditions returning to normal in the summer.

