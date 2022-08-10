Sennheiser announced exciting deals on its best-selling products during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022

Sennheiser, a German audio giant, today announced exciting offers across its range of best-selling products during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale. Starting from 06 August 2022 till 10 August 2022, the sale will offer customers an opportunity to get their hands on Sennheiser products such as Sennheiser Professional Audio HD 400 Pro, XS Lav USB-C, MKE200, HD25, Sennheiser IE 100 PRO, Sennheiser E835-S, Sennheiser HD 280 PRO and many more at the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022.

Ideal over-ear headphones for home & recording studio, DJ's, mixing and listening to music, the iconic and legendary Sennheiser 280 PRO headphone will be available for purchase at an offer price of INR 5,990. Additionally, created for musicians on stage & for monitoring, the Sennheiser IE100 Pro-Red in-Ear monitoring headphones will be available for purchase at INR 6,990. Exclusively designed for professionals who are into audio production and audio mixing, the recently introduced Sennheiser HD 400 PRO will also be available at an exciting price of INR 14,990.

Meticulously crafted to deliver the best sound quality, the Sennheiser MKE 200 mobile will be available at an exciting price of INR 6,890. Sennheiser MKE 200 features a directional on-camera mic for DSLR/mirrorless cameras & mobile devices which is best used for YouTube videos, vlogging and mobile journalism.

The perfect companion for enhanced dialogue applications on mobile devices and computers, the XS Lav USB-C is available at an attractive price of INR 3,030 and XS Lav at INR 2,750. Featuring an omnidirectional clip-on microphone with a 2 m (6.6') cable, XS Lav delivers a clear, natural sound for interviews, vlogs, podcasts and more.

About the Sennheiser brand We live and breathe audio. We are driven by the passion to create audio solutions that make a difference. Building the future of audio and bringing remarkable sound experiences to our customers – this is what the Sennheiser brand has represented for more than 75 years. While professional audio solutions such as microphones, meeting solutions, streaming technologies and monitoring systems are part of the business of Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG, the business with consumer devices such as headphones, soundbars and speech-enhanced hearables is operated by Sonova Holding AG under the license of Sennheiser. www.sennheiser.com www.sennheiser-hearing.com

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)