Titan Smart Labs launched in Hyderabad

Tata Group firm Titan Company Limited on Wednesday announced the launch of Titan Smart Labs here, a dedicated engineering centre to create innovative and diversified products to meet evolving consumer demands.Titan Smart Labs was inaugurated by Telangana Information Technology IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan along with C K Venkataraman, Managing Director, Titan, Suparna Mitra, CEO - Watches Wearables, Titan, among others, a release said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-08-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 19:05 IST
Tata Group firm Titan Company Limited on Wednesday announced the launch of 'Titan Smart Labs' here, a dedicated engineering centre to create innovative and diversified products to meet evolving consumer demands.

Titan Smart Labs was inaugurated by Telangana Information Technology (IT) Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan along with C K Venkataraman, Managing Director, Titan, Suparna Mitra, CEO - Watches & Wearables, Titan, among others, a release said. Speaking on the occasion, Suparna Mitra said, ''Titan is stepping up rapidly with an ambitious vision to become the definitive leader in the smart wearable and hearable industry. We intend to deliver products beyond lifestyle and make a meaningful impact on consumers''.

''Titan Smart Labs will aim to drive technological advances powered by in-house experts in hardware, PCB design, algorithms, data science and Artificial Intelligence,'' Raj Neravati, Head of Product and Technology, Watches & Wearables, Titan said. PTI VVK KH KH KH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

