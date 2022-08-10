Left Menu

Amazon India on Wednesday announced that it has signed an agreement with the Council of Handicrafts Development Corporations under the Amazon Karigar programme. Rajalakshmi Sivanand to head people and culture at Compass IDC Technology based real estate brokerage firm Compass on Wednesday announced the appointment of Rajalakshmi Sivanand as Head, People Culture.

Amazon India on Wednesday announced that it has signed an agreement with the Council of Handicrafts Development Corporations under the Amazon Karigar programme. Under the collaboration Amazon India aims to empower the growth of over 50,000 artisans and weavers associated with over 100 craft clusters and specific interventions across India.

The collaboration will also positively impact 55 artisanal clusters which are funded by the ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises' (MSME's) flagship project Scheme of Fund for Regeneration of Traditional Industries (SFURTI). **************** * Rajalakshmi Sivanand to head people and culture at Compass IDC Technology based real estate brokerage firm Compass on Wednesday announced the appointment of Rajalakshmi Sivanand as Head, People & Culture. The company has appointed Manik Banga as head of Talent Acquisition at Compass India Development Center (IDC).

Compass IDC on-boarded the industry veterans to head its people strategy, including talent acquisition, engagement and ensuring organisational development across the IDCs located in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Gurugram.

