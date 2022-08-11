Left Menu

Sewer emergency in Cape Cod resort town closes restaurants

The popular Cape Cod resort of Provincetown declared a sewer emergency on Thursday, ordering restaurants and other food establishments to close immediately along a section of its bustling waterfront.Provincetown officials said in a Facebook post that residential property on the affected sewer system must also reduce water use, including flushing toilets only when absolutely necessary. Officials said that all public restrooms will also be shuttered Thursday and Friday and that portable toilets will be provided.

PTI | Providence | Updated: 11-08-2022 23:38 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 23:38 IST
Sewer emergency in Cape Cod resort town closes restaurants
  • Country:
  • United States

The popular Cape Cod resort of Provincetown declared a sewer emergency on Thursday, ordering restaurants and other food establishments to close immediately along a section of its bustling waterfront.

Provincetown officials said in a Facebook post that residential property on the affected sewer system must also reduce water use, including flushing toilets only “when absolutely necessary.'' Officials said that all public restrooms will also be shuttered Thursday and Friday and that portable toilets will be provided. They said the sewer shutdown, coming during the peak summer season, was necessary to prevent a further public health emergency.

Thunderstorms this week brought “larger than normal wastewater volume” into the sewer system, causing overflows and damage. “We need to drastically reduce flow to allow the critical repair work in order to get the town back to full capacity,'' town officials said in their statement. “We are estimating that we need up to 48 hours to make the repairs and get the system back to normal.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open ticket sales; Rugby-Shaken Barrett feared worst after shocking hit against Springboks and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open tic...

 Global
2
PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their chances

PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their cha...

 Germany
3
France battles 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux for third day

France battles 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux for third day

 France
4
World News Roundup: Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention with Rwandan leader; Wildfires rage, farmers struggle as another heatwave bakes western Europe and more

World News Roundup: Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022