Android launches #GetTheMessage campaign to persuade Apple to support RCS messaging

Android launched a new initiative to encourage Apple to #GetTheMessage campaign about RCS. According to GSM Arena, the users faced several issues at hand and sending and receiving messages from Android users to iPhone users was not a pleasant experience for them.

Google even created a landing page that explains the problem, what RCS is, and how it may be able to resolve the green/blue bubble issue. Additionally, it clarifies to Android users what the problem actually is and the reasons why iOS users frequently gripe about messaging Android users. The campaign urges Apple to implement the RCS (Rich Communication Services) standard on iPhones so that users of the iPhone and Android platforms can communicate more effectively.

This is not a problem in the majority of international markets where cross-platform messaging apps are preferred. The majority of consumers in the US prefer the default messaging service, which can be either iMessage or Android Messages. In addition to the dreaded green bubble, switching back to SMS for text messages and MMS for video and photos causes messaging quality for iPhone users to decline. This means that messages are not securely transmitted, there are no typing or delivery notifications, and images and videos are compressed into pixelated messes.

Since RCS is a universal messaging standard, as opposed to iMessage, which only functions on iPhones and other Apple devices, Apple could theoretically adopt it. Apple could enhance its users' messaging experiences by incorporating RCS into its messaging app. This would increase the security of the default messaging standard with end-to-end encryption, enable typing and reading notifications, and vastly improve the quality of images and videos from MMS' current video/photo size limit of less than a megabyte. Additionally, MMS lacks the ability to let users exit a group MMS chat.

For iPhone sales and to keep users on Apple devices, Apple depends on users becoming enamoured with its platforms and services--iMessage is one of the biggest driving forces, as reported by GSM Arena. It goes without saying that iPhone users detest green bubbles to the point where they constantly urge their Android friends to switch to iPhones in order to gain access to the group chat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)