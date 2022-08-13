Maple offers 17% off on iPhone 13 this Independence Day

On the 75th Independence Day, iPhone 13 is now available at Maple at Rs. 65,900. The Apple Premium Reseller has great discounts on all the iPhone 13 models. Maple's discounts on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are also available. With Maple's exclusive offer, the Apple iPhone 13 can be purchased at over a 17% discount.

The original price of the iPhone 13 128GB model is Rs. 79,900. Maple is giving a flat discount of Rs. 10,000, bringing the price to Rs. 69,900. An Apple customer can avail of a further Rs. 4,000 HDFC cashback. With the Maple discount and HDFC cashback, the price of an iPhone 13 128GB is Rs. 65,900. Maple Independence Day Apple iPhone 13 offer is for all customers across India. A Maple's massive discount of Rs. 14,000 on the iPhone 13 is a lot of savings for Apple customers. There are additional discounts on other products such as a flat discount of 6% on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max models. Check out maplestore.in for more discounts on other Apple products.

About Maple Maple is one of the leading Apple Premium Resellers with a presence of 12 retail stores across India. Over its 15 years of service, Maple has more than half a million happy customers. And now with its strong online presence, it further reaches Apple consumers even at the remotest locations in India. To know more about the offer - https://maplestore.in/shop/iphone-13/ Please note: Terms and conditions apply. Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1877307/maple_offer.jpg

