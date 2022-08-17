Left Menu

Molbio Diagnostics launches Truenat RT-PCR test for HIV 1/ HIV 2

Being a point of care platform Truenat HIV 1HIV 2 will provide universal access to both early detection and viral load estimation, he added.Companys Chief Technical Officer Chandrasekhar Nair said, We needed an effective means of testing at point-of-care, which is cost-effective and has a short sample-to-result time, he added.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 17-08-2022 19:50 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 19:50 IST
Molbio Diagnostics launches Truenat RT-PCR test for HIV 1/ HIV 2
  • Country:
  • India

Molbio Diagnostics, an in-vitro diagnostics company and inventor of Truenat technology, on Wednesday said it has launched a new test for differential diagnosis of HIV 1 and HIV 2 with viral loads within 60 minutes.

The company has said that the test works on the existing Truelab infrastructure and will require no additional set-ups and equipment.

Chief Executive Officer and Director of the company Sriram Natarajan said that HIV continues to be a major public health concern impacting people and economies.

''Since the disease is not curable, screening and early testing are critical to stop the spread of HIV. At the same time, WHO has mandated that patients on treatment must be monitored only by viral load testing. Being a point of care platform Truenat HIV 1/HIV 2 will provide universal access to both early detection and viral load estimation,'' he added.

Company's Chief Technical Officer Chandrasekhar Nair said, ''We needed an effective means of testing at point-of-care, which is cost-effective and has a short sample-to-result time,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaverse Technologies, Over 200 Sessions with Top Tech, Business Execs

NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaver...

 India
2
This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check out this pic by ESO's VLT

This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check ou...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new space station

Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new ...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ahead of Aug 29 launch

(Updated) NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to lau...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022