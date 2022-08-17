Molbio Diagnostics launches Truenat RT-PCR test for HIV 1/ HIV 2

Molbio Diagnostics, an in-vitro diagnostics company and inventor of Truenat technology, on Wednesday said it has launched a new test for differential diagnosis of HIV 1 and HIV 2 with viral loads within 60 minutes.

The company has said that the test works on the existing Truelab infrastructure and will require no additional set-ups and equipment.

Chief Executive Officer and Director of the company Sriram Natarajan said that HIV continues to be a major public health concern impacting people and economies.

''Since the disease is not curable, screening and early testing are critical to stop the spread of HIV. At the same time, WHO has mandated that patients on treatment must be monitored only by viral load testing. Being a point of care platform Truenat HIV 1/HIV 2 will provide universal access to both early detection and viral load estimation,'' he added.

Company's Chief Technical Officer Chandrasekhar Nair said, ''We needed an effective means of testing at point-of-care, which is cost-effective and has a short sample-to-result time,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)