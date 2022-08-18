Google Workspace Individual now available in Europe

Last year, Google introduced Workspace Individual, a powerful and easy-to-use solution that was built to help people grow, run and protect their businesses. This offering is now available in Europe, in addition to the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Japan and Australia.

This means customers in France, Italy, Spain, Germany, the U.K., and Switzerland can benefit from new and upcoming capabilities in this offering.

"With this expansion of Google Workspace Individual, solo business owners in Europe can run, grow and protect their businesses with apps they're already familiar with. This means more time helping customers and less time scheduling, emailing and updating calendars. In the months ahead, we'll continue to bring Workspace Individual to an expanding list of countries," Google said.

Google recently added powerful new capabilities to Workspace Individual including the ability to live stream from Google Meet to YouTube so customers can reach a bigger audience, better appointment booking with customizable reminders, durations and exceptions, professional layouts and multi-send for email newsletters, campaigns and announcements, among others.

Coming soon is a new feature that allows customers to add e-signatures directly to Google Docs. They'll be able to quickly execute agreements from the familiar interface of Docs, without having to switch tabs or apps.