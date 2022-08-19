Russia's watchdog imposes measures against TikTok, Telegram, Zoom, Discord, Pinterest
Russia's state communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said on Friday that it was taking punitive measures against a string of foreign IT companies, including TikTok, Telegram, Zoom, Discord and Pinterest.
In a statement, Roskomnadzor said that the measures were in response to the companies' failure to remove content that it had flagged as illegal, and would remain in place until they complied. It did not specify what measures would be taken. Russia has repeatedly threatened to fine sites - including Google, that violate harsh new laws criminalising the spreading of "false information" about the Russian army.
On Tuesday, Russian courts fined U.S.-based live streaming service Twitch 2 million roubles ($33,000) and messenger service Telegram 11 million roubles ($179,000) for violating military censorship laws.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
With eye on Russia, U.S. Senate backs Finland and Sweden joining NATO
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
UN Secretariat refused to approve IAEA visit to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant: Russia
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine warns of new Russian offensive; Sweden, Finland move closer to joining NATO
WRAPUP 2-Ukraine warns of new Russian offensive; Sweden, Finland move closer to joining NATO